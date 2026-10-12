RJ Mitte, who played Walter White Jr in Breaking Bad, dies at 34
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RJ Mitte, who played Walter White Jr in Breaking Bad, dies at 34

He was found in Brownsville, Texas his reps said

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Topics: Breaking Bad, Entertainment

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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