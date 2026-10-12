RJ Mitte, who played Walter White Jr in Breaking Bad, dies at 34

Breaking Bad actor and disability activist RJ Mitte has died at the age of 34, his reps have stated.

He was said to have died in Brownsville, Texas and no immediate cause of death has yet been announced.

His representatives said, according to Deadline, “It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte.”

Mitte, who played Walter White Jr in Breaking Bad and lived with cerebral palsy, was an active advocate of disability awareness and was an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s and president of the Mitte Foundation, which supports philanthropy and community work.

Advert

Mitte spoke about how Breaking Bad changed his life (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

The Mississippi-born actor was able to raise awareness for these causes thanks at least in part to his role in the Breaking Bad series, which aired from 2008-2013 and picked up 58 Primetime Emmy nominations and won 16 with two for Outstanding Drama series.

He was one of those who won the SAG Awards’ Ensemble in a Drama Series trophy in 2014.

Once the show ended, Mitte went on to star in the 2021 drama, Triumph where he played a high school senior battling against the odds to become a wrestler, despite his cerebral palsy.

He starred alongside Finn Wittrock in Westhampton (2025) and Dove Cameron in Love Me Dead (2024).

His most recent IMDb entry credits him for Talking to Strangers with Lin Yin.

Mitte and Kennedy were dating for five years before they became engaged (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

In television he worked on Switched at Birth, Now Apocalypse and The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You!).

He voiced acted in HCBS Finals Rule: The Animated Series – shorts created to raise awareness for Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ Home and Community Based Services.

Last week, Mitte took part in The Joe Vulpis Podcast where he talked about the life-changing experience of working on Breaking Bad.

He became engaged to longtime girlfriend Kennedy Suarez in October last year – Kennedy’s 30th birthday - according to PEOPLE. They were reportedly together for five years until then.

Mitte’s representatives stated his family wished for privacy at this time.