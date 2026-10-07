Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul's life after show's huge success as he leaves US for France

Aaron Paul has left Los Angeles behind after selling his home for a nearly $7.5 million.

Paul is best known for playing loveable rogue Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad alongside Bryan Cranston. Over the course of its critically acclaimed TV run, Breaking Bad won 92 awards, three of which went to Paul for Outstanding Supporting Actor at the Emmys.

The 47-year-old actor has also starred in Central Intelligence, Need For Speed, BoJack Horseman, Black Mirror, and The Get Out.

While he's still in the movie industry (having been confirmed to be starring in Anything But Ghosts earlier this year), Paul largely keeps out of the spotlight and is reported to have ditched America to relocate to France.

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Travel + Leisure said last year that the actor and his family are living in Paris.

According to Daily Mail, Paul recently sold his LA home. It was initially listed for $10 million but sold for $7.5 million.

At the time of the listing, Paul released a statement to PEOPLE that read: "Aberdeen has been a safe haven for my family and we feel so lucky to have experienced so much life here over the years. We will forever hold this home and its history close to our hearts."

Paul is married to Lauren Paul, whom he shares son Ryden and daughter Story with.

Aaron Paul seen with his wife of 13 years, Lauren Paul (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Aside from acting, Paul has another rather lucrative career – the mezcal brand he set up with his Breaking Bad co-star Cranston.

The brand is called Dos Hombres and, just last year, it landed a $15 million investment.

Speaking at the time, Cranston said (as per The Spirits Business): "We aspire to be the leading global premium agave spirits brand. We’ve built a strong national presence that positions us to achieve that vision.

"This investment gives us the resources to accelerate our growth and bring Dos Hombres to more consumers nationwide."

In June, both Paul and Cranston sat down with the magazine to discuss their brand and their new tequila.

Paul said branching out into tequila was a 'natural progression' for them.

The two Breaking Bad stars founded their spirits brand in 2019 (Rich Polk/Getty Images for Dos Hombres Mezcal)

"With mezcal, we were just laser-focused on a niche spirit that we both really fell in love with and now this [Tequila] is just a natural progression," the actor, 47, shared.

Paul added: "We really had to solidify ourselves as a respectable, honest brand first. We’re not trying to fool anybody. It’s water and agave, the way that the spirit is meant to be. That’s it."

Cranston then discussed the stigmas that come with celebrity tequila brands. The likes of Kendall Jenner, Rita Ora, Dwayne Johnson, George Clooney, Justin Timberlake, and Charlie Sheen are just a few names that spring to mind...

"Good enough is not good enough," Cranston said. "We had to be great, or what we feel is great anyway – so, pure and natural, no additives, no adulterants, no sweeteners – no anything."