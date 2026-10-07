Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul's life after show's huge success as he leaves US for France
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Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul's life after show's huge success as he leaves US for France

Aaron Paul is apparently living in Paris with his wife and kids

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: AMC

Topics: Breaking Bad, Hollywood, Entertainment, Property, Celebrity

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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