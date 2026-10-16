RJ Mitte's mom speaks out after the death of Breaking Bad star aged 34
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RJ Mitte's mom speaks out after the death of Breaking Bad star aged 34

Dyna Mitte revealed the Breaking Bad actor visited family the weekend before his death

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Topics: Breaking Bad, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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