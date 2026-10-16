RJ Mitte's mom speaks out after the death of Breaking Bad star aged 34

RJ Mitte‘s mom, Dyna Mitte, has spoken out following the death of the Breaking Bad star aged 34.

The actor's representatives confirmed he had died by suicide on Monday (October 12), with reps originally saying to Deadline: "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte.

"At this time, we ask people to respect the privacy of RJ Mitte's family and close ones."

Dyna told NBC News that Mitte spent the weekend with his family, as well as several friends. She rang him on Monday, but he didn't pick up.

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“So I called him at 11,” Dyna said. “He didn’t answer, so I picked up lunch and went to take it to him, and that’s when I discovered him."

Mitte's mother went on to tell NBC News that a close friend told her that the actor had previously opened up on his struggles 'that he was very hurt over'.

RJ Mitte tragically died earlier this week (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

“For the last three months, I’d been offering for him to go to therapy, trying to get him to go there, but he was like, ‘No, I’ve got it. It’s OK. I’m handling it,’" she added.

Dyna wishes she now took her son 'screaming and yelling' to therapy, and is now speaking out to help families in a similar situation.

She continued to NBC News: "If me speaking out today might save someone else from going through the same situation, because a mother should never have to find their child this way.

"If I can say one person is helped, I think that’s what RJ would expect."

Dyna added: "We all go through some heartbreak in our life and, and we all deal with it differently. If I had known anything and could have done anything different, I truly would have. I would have given my life for his life."

RJ and Dyna Mitte pictured in October 2025 (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

The actor's mother also discussed her son's 'incredible experience' in Breaking Bad, which he featured in from 2008 to 2013.

“He truly, truly loved each and every cast member, each and every crew member,” she said. “I couldn’t have asked for him to learn from anyone better.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.