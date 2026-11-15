Gypsy Rose Blanchard addresses 'disgusting' accusations over Ken Urker's sudden death in new interview

Gypsy Blanchard is speaking out about the online backlash following the death of her partner, Ken Urker, in a new interview with 60 Minutes Australia.

Urker was found unresponsive at a home in Louisiana on October 1. By the time officers arrived he was 'found dead upon arrival'.

Blanchard was across town when the tragedy occurred, however, she received many comments online, with people saying she had 'done it again'.

Blanchard, who was previously imprisoned for the involvement in her mother's death, was asked during the 60 Minutes interview: "When the news of Ken Urker's death broke, the internet lit up. 'Gypsy Rose has done it again. Gypsy's involved'. What was that like for you?"

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Gypsy Rose said she did not have anything to do with Urker's death (60 Minutes Australia)

"Disgusting to hear, because that was the love of my life," the mother of one said. "That's the father of my child. I've known Ken for almost nine years. No other man, no other person had my heart like he did," she continued.

However, Blanchard did admit that the couple's relationship was 'under pressure' and Urker had recently moved out of their home.

"When I first came out of prison, everyone, society seemed to be so excited for me and my new found freedom," she told the host. "And then overtime, more criticism came my way.

"It was like things were fine in the home, we were happy. But online, there was so much negativity."

Blanchard then said hate comments really got to her partner, especially people calling the father a 'child predator'.

"People had been calling him that since the start of our relationship in 2017," she explained.

The mother of one also said she did 'absolutely not' have anything to do with Urker's death.

Blanchard and Urker shared a daughter together (gypsyrose.insta/Instagram)

Following Urker's passing, Blanchard started a petition called 'Kenan’s Law' to fight online harassment. In a statement following his death, Blanchard, who reunited with Urker in 2024, claimed her partner 'endured an unimaginable level of public scrutiny and relentless cyberbullying across social media platforms', in a statement released to PEOPLE.

Explaining the petition to her Instagram followers, Blanchard penned: "I only have my daughter and my voice.

"In honor of Ken, I am asking for your support for Kenan’s Law," the 35-year-old announced.

Explaining what Kenan's Law is, she wrote: "Kenan’s Law is about changing the way social-media platforms handle repeated reports of harassment. One post viewed alone may not tell the whole story—but hundreds of posts, videos and comments directed at one person can reveal a pattern that deserves meaningful review.

"This is not about silencing criticism or taking away anyone’s freedom of speech. Public figures can and should be criticized. But public figures are still human beings, and fame should never erase someone’s humanity."