Gypsy Rose Blanchard addresses 'disgusting' accusations over Ken Urker's sudden death in new interview
Home>Celebrity

Gypsy Rose Blanchard addresses 'disgusting' accusations over Ken Urker's sudden death in new interview

Blanchard said she did 'absolutely not' have anything to do with Urker's death

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: 60 Minutes Australia/YouTube

Topics: Gypsy Rose Blanchard, US News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

You might also like

Choose your content: