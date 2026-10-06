Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares 'evidence' of harassment Ken Urker faced before his death

Gypsy Rose Blanchard says the screenshots she has posted on Instagram are only a small portion of an evidence log documenting the harassment her late ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, faced on social media.

Blanchard, 35, shared the post on Instagram on Monday (October 5), saying the log covers years of alleged cyberbullying, ridicule and targeted harassment, with 'substantially more' still to be documented.

She described Urker as a father, a partner and someone who was loved, adding that she wants people to understand what sustained online harassment looks like when hundreds or thousands of posts pile up against one person.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Blanchard wrote: "In honor of Ken, I am asking for your support for Kenan's Law," adding that the law would focus on 'changing the way social-media platforms handle repeated reports of harassment'.

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Ken Urker was found unresponsive at his home in Louisiana on his 34th birthday (Instagram/@gypsyrose.insta)

Advocating for a better system 'for the next person who feels like no one is listening'

Blanchard claimed Ken faced 'an overwhelming amount of online scrutiny' before his death, and that reports were made across multiple platforms.

Far too often, she said 'no further action' was taken.

"One post viewed alone may not tell the whole story-but hundreds of posts, videos and comments directed at one person can reveal a pattern that deserves meaningful review," she wrote.

She stressed the push is not about silencing criticism or taking away anyone's freedom of speech, noting that public figures can and should be criticized, but that 'fame should never erase someone's humanity'.

Blanchard wrote that Urker's death has left her 'determined to turn pain into purpose': "I cannot change what happened, but I can advocate for a better system for the next person who feels like no one is listening."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has claimed Urker was targeted relentlessly online by trolls and cyberbullies (Instagram/@gypsyrose.insta)

How did Ken Urker die?

Urker was found unresponsive at a home in Louisiana on his 34th birthday (October 1), Page Six reported. He was reportedly discovered by a family member after he failed to reply when Blanchard texted him 'happy birthday'.

Blanchard told TMZ that her 'forever soulmate' died from an overdose, although this is unconfirmed and his official cause of death is yet to be revealed.

Ken's sister, Autumn Urker, has publicly criticized Blanchard, telling the Daily Mail that she and her family are 'disgusted' by her public statements.

"She hasn't even called my mother or any of us yet," Autumn claimed.

In a separate interview with the US Sun, Autumn further accused Blanchard of lying about the circumstances of Urker's death, disputing that he was found after failing to respond to a birthday text.

While Blanchard initially claimed her ex-fiancé died from an overdose, this is not verified and his cause of death is yet to be revealed (Instagram/@gypsyrose.insta)

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker's relationship

Blanchard and Urker had an on-again, off-again relationship for the past decade. He proposed in 2018 while she was serving eight years in prison for the 2015 murder of her mother, Clauddine 'Dee Dee' Blanchard.

Blanchard was convicted of second-degree murder, while her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn was sentenced to life for first-degree murder.

Although they broke up shortly after, and she went on to marry Ryan Anderson while behind bars, they very quickly rekindled upon her release - resulting in her filing for divorce from Anderson.

However, reports have surfaced that the couple had broken up once more at the time of Urker's death.

They share a one-year-old daughter, Aurora, who was born in December 2024.