Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares 'evidence' of harassment Ken Urker faced before his death
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Gypsy Rose Blanchard shares 'evidence' of harassment Ken Urker faced before his death

Blanchard says reports across platforms were often met with 'no violation', and she wants to change that

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/@kenurker

Topics: Gypsy Rose Blanchard, US News, Celebrity

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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