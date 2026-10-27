Everyone who has turned down the Super Bowl halftime show as Jay-Z confirmed as 2027 headliner
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Everyone who has turned down the Super Bowl halftime show as Jay-Z confirmed as 2027 headliner

One singer turned it down and later changed their mind...

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Steph Chambers - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Topics: Jay-Z, Super Bowl, Entertainment, NFL, Music

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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