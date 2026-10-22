Sting fans get second chance at tickets as band adds extra North American tour dates
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Sting fans get second chance at tickets as band adds extra North American tour dates

The British hitmaker has just announced a residency in New York

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Samantha Price

Samantha Price

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Topics: Music, Entertainment

Samantha Price
Samantha Price

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