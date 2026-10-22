Sting fans get second chance at tickets as band adds extra North American tour dates

Having spent much of 2026 performing across Europe and North America, Sting has announced a new series of North American dates for his Sting 3.0 Tour, including a residency in New York.

The eight-night New York residency in the Brooklyn Paramount will take place in November this year, where the British music icon will perform alongside long-time guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas (formerly Mumford & Sons).

The tour resumes tonight (October 22) in Indianapolis, before heading to cities including Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Orlando.

The 2026 North American run will come to a close in Hollywood on November 25.

It doesn't end there, though. The artist will have a brief hiatus before heading back on tour for 2027. Two separate residencies in Las Vegas have already been confirmed for March and October next year. In between the Las Vegas stints, Sting will be touring across Europe in the summer.

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But, if you're wanting to see Sting perform this fall on his Sting 3.0 tour, then you might just be in luck. Tickets are in high demand, but are still available to purchase for most dates, including his newly announced Brooklyn residency.

If you missed your chance earlier and would love to see 'Every Breath You Take', 'Roxanne' or 'Englishman' in New York performed live, here's everything you need to know.

Where to buy Sting tickets:

Ticket prices may vary depending on demand, seat location, date, venue and ticket type.

General sale tickets can be bought from Ticketmaster or Live Nation below. VIP packages can be purchased for select dates.

Here's where you can buy tickets for Sting:

Ticketmaster - from $115.40

Live Nation - from $115.40

Where to buy resale tickets for Sting?

If you've missed out on general sale, there's still a chance you can be part of the crowd.

Platforms such as StubHub and Viagogo give fans a second chance to browse fan resale listings.

Ticket prices may vary depending on demand, seat location, date, venue and website you buy them from.

To avoid ticket scams and ensure a money-back guarantee, always purchase resale tickets through verified sites

Who is supporting Sting on his Sting 3.0 tour?

Singer-songwriter Chance Emerson has been the opening act for select dates on Sting's North American 3.0 tour.

Sting's children are also scheduled to make special guest appearances. Support on select dates will come from Eliot Sumner and the band Fiction Plane, led by Joe Sumner.

Sting's children will make a special guest appearance at his select shows, L-R: Eliot Sumner, Joe Sumner (Santiago Felipe/Kevin Mazur)

What is the rumoured setlist for Sting's 3.0 tour?

According to Setlist.fm, the following tracks were performed on the Sting 3.0 tour:

Message in a Bottle If I Ever Lose My Faith in You Englishman in New York Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic Fields of Gold Never Coming Home I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart) Mad About You Wrapped Around Your Finger Driven to Tears Can't Stand Losing You Can't Stand Losing You / Reggatta de Blanc Walking on the Moon So Lonely Desert Rose King of Pain Every Breath You Take

Encore:

Roxanne Fragile

Sting Tour Dates 2026:

Dominic Miller, Chris Maas and Sting perform at The Truth on October 19, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee (Jason Kempin)