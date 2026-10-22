Sting fans get second chance at tickets as band adds extra North American tour dates

Having spent much of 2026 performing across Europe and North America, Sting has announced a new series of North American dates for his Sting 3.0 Tour, including a residency in New York.
The eight-night New York residency in the Brooklyn Paramount will take place in November this year, where the British music icon will perform alongside long-time guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Maas (formerly Mumford & Sons).
The tour resumes tonight (October 22) in Indianapolis, before heading to cities including Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and Orlando.
The 2026 North American run will come to a close in Hollywood on November 25.
It doesn't end there, though. The artist will have a brief hiatus before heading back on tour for 2027. Two separate residencies in Las Vegas have already been confirmed for March and October next year. In between the Las Vegas stints, Sting will be touring across Europe in the summer.
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But, if you're wanting to see Sting perform this fall on his Sting 3.0 tour, then you might just be in luck. Tickets are in high demand, but are still available to purchase for most dates, including his newly announced Brooklyn residency.
If you missed your chance earlier and would love to see 'Every Breath You Take', 'Roxanne' or 'Englishman' in New York performed live, here's everything you need to know.
Where to buy Sting tickets:
Ticket prices may vary depending on demand, seat location, date, venue and ticket type.
General sale tickets can be bought from Ticketmaster or Live Nation below. VIP packages can be purchased for select dates.
Here's where you can buy tickets for Sting:
- Ticketmaster - from $115.40
- Live Nation - from $115.40
Where to buy resale tickets for Sting?
If you've missed out on general sale, there's still a chance you can be part of the crowd.
Platforms such as StubHub and Viagogo give fans a second chance to browse fan resale listings.
Ticket prices may vary depending on demand, seat location, date, venue and website you buy them from.
To avoid ticket scams and ensure a money-back guarantee, always purchase resale tickets through verified sites
Who is supporting Sting on his Sting 3.0 tour?
Singer-songwriter Chance Emerson has been the opening act for select dates on Sting's North American 3.0 tour.
Sting's children are also scheduled to make special guest appearances. Support on select dates will come from Eliot Sumner and the band Fiction Plane, led by Joe Sumner.
What is the rumoured setlist for Sting's 3.0 tour?
According to Setlist.fm, the following tracks were performed on the Sting 3.0 tour:
- Message in a Bottle
- If I Ever Lose My Faith in You
- Englishman in New York
- Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
- Fields of Gold
- Never Coming Home
- I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)
- Mad About You
- Wrapped Around Your Finger
- Driven to Tears
- Can't Stand Losing You
- Can't Stand Losing You / Reggatta de Blanc
- Walking on the Moon
- So Lonely
- Desert Rose
- King of Pain
- Every Breath You Take
Encore:
- Roxanne
- Fragile
Sting Tour Dates 2026:
- Thu Oct 22 – Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre
- Fri Oct 23 – Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre
- Sun Nov 01 – Akron, OH – E.J. Thomas Hall
- Mon Nov 02 – Akron, OH – E.J. Thomas Hall
- Wed Nov 04 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J. Brady Music Center
- Fri Nov 06 – Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie
- Sat Nov 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – Citizens Live at The Wylie
- Mon Nov 09 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
- Wed Nov 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
- Thu Nov 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
- Sat Nov 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
- Sun Nov 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
- Tue Nov 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
- Wed Nov 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
- Fri Nov 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
- Sat Nov 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
- Tue Nov 24 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center (relocated to Hard Rock Live Orlando)
- Tue Nov 24 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando
- Wed Nov 25 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live
Topics: Music, Entertainment