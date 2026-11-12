Coachella 2027 tickets go on sale this week: presale, dates, line-up and how to buy
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Coachella 2027 tickets go on sale this week: presale, dates, line-up and how to buy

Everything you need to know about attending the festival of the year

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Samantha Price

Samantha Price

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Topics: Music, Entertainment, Coachella

Samantha Price
Samantha Price

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