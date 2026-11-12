Coachella 2027 tickets go on sale this week: presale, dates, line-up and how to buy

Tickets for Coachella 2027 go live this week and April 2027 is already shaping up to be a memorable month for festival fans.

The line-up was announced yesterday (November 11), offering festivalgoers a teaser of what's to come and confirming a host of major headliners.

Coachella will be returning to its usual venue, the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California which has been a long-time host of the iconic musical festival for decades.

As well as catching their favourite artists, attendees will be able to see the famous Ferris wheel up close while soaking up the sprawling setting of the Colorado Desert.

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The annual festival is regarded as one of the biggest music events in the world, attracting approximately 500,000 visits across both weekends.

Coachella will return to its usual venue at the Empire Polo Club (Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

So, if you're hoping to secure a spot at Coachella 2027, you'll need to act fast. The AMEX presale goes live today (November 12) with general sale tickets dropping tomorrow (November 13).

For a full breakdown on ticket prices, sale times, festival dates and this year's confirmed line-up, keep reading to find out exactly how to get your hands on passes before they sell out.

Where to buy Coachella 2027 tickets

For more information when making your purchase, read more on the Coachella website here.

For American Express Card Members, the AMEX presale takes place on November 12, 2026 at 12pm PDT.

General sale tickets go on sale on November 13, 2026 at 12pm PDT.

Here's where you can buy tickets for Coachella 2027:

Are there resale tickets for Coachella 2027?

To avoid ticket scams and ensure a money-back guarantee, always purchase resale tickets through verified sites.

Fans are urged only to buy resale tickets using the AXS Official Resale, otherwise they may be refused entry to the event. Resale ticket prices may vary.

Madonna will return again for Coachella 2027 (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella)

How much are Coachella tickets 2027?

Ticket prices are the same for both festival weekends, meaning you'll pay the same whether you attend April 9-11 or April 16-18.

GA + 3 Day Shuttle from $779 : General admission, allows entrance to the venue all three days. Includes a Coachella Shuttle Pass.

General admission, allows entrance to the venue all three days. Includes a Coachella Shuttle Pass. VIP from $1,399: Allows entry into the venue and VIP areas all weekend. VIP Pass holders may visit the GA camping areas.

Additional charges apply for camping and accommodation, shuttle passes and parking, and you can find out more about pricing here. Families can save on costs, as children aged five and under are admitted free with a general admission ticket holder.

When is Coachella 2027?

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will take place over two weekends in April 2027.

Weekend One: April 9-11, 2027

April 9-11, 2027 Weekend Two: April 16-18, 2027

Who will be performing at Coachella 2027?

Artists performing at Coachella in April next year were announced on the Coachella official Instagram page yesterday (November 11).

Headliners include Dua Lipa, Tame Impala, SZA, Daddy Yankee, Madonna, Don Toliver, and Phoebe Bridgers, alongside a packed line-up of some of the biggest acts in the industry.

The line-up remains identical across both weekends, April 9-11 and April 16-18, 2027, meaning attendees won't miss out on any performances by choosing one weekend over the other.

Attendees will be able to catch headlining stars and breakout artists while having the opportunity to experience the festival's art displays, food offerings and desert atmosphere. All signs point to an unforgettable weekend next April.