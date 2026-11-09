Singer Rochelle Fleming has died at the age of 72

The R&B and disco legend Rochelle Fleming has died at the age of 72 according to a statement shared on her Instagram on Tuesday.

George Iz Correia, Fleming’s music manager wrote, “Although my heartbreak is unbearable and the gravity of the situation hit at the most sporadic times, I have so many wonderful memories with Rochelle that I can’t help but smile with immense gratitude.”

Correia said the star, “never uttered a harsh word about anyone … unless you were chewing gum.”

Fleming became a solo artist from 1980 (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

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The cause of Fleming’s death has not been released yet, according to Page Six.

“She despised referring to her supporters as ‘fans.’ You were ALL known affectionately as her ‘sweeties,'” Correia penned, while also emphasizing that the singer would not want anyone “sad during this time.”

“So let’s continue to celebrate her and the legacy of ‘First Choice’s’ music,” he added, before concluding, “Sleep on Ro, I love and miss you. Love, ‘G.'”

The Christian Hope Baptist Church in Philadelphia, where Fleming attended since she was a child mourned her passing, writing on Facebook she “remained a faithful member all her life.”

A church spokesman wrote on its Facebook page, “Even as a world-renowned artist, she always came home.

“Her voice stirred our spirits, moved us to tears, and lifted us into praise,” the statement read. “We looked forward to those moments, and we will carry them with us always.”





Fleming was born in 1954 in Philadelphia, where she grew up.

In 1971 she founded the disco group First Choice with Annette Guest, Malanie McSears and Wardell Piper.

By 1973 they released the breakout song Armed and Extremely Dangerous followed by The Player (Part 1) in 1974.

Her other greatest hits include Smarty Pants (1973), Doctor Love (1977) and Let No Man Put Asunder (1977).

Fleming was a founding member of the group First Choice (Photo by Gilles Petard/Redferns)

Fleming launched her solo career after the band split in 1980.

She released Love Itch in 1985, Danger! In 1994 and Suffer (The Consequences) in 1995.

One of her final performances on stage was in New York in 2019 and her last track was Balls 2 Bounce in collaboration with Terry Hunter in 2025.



