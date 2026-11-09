Singer Rochelle Fleming has died at the age of 72
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Singer Rochelle Fleming has died at the age of 72

'My heartbreak is unbearable'

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Topics: Entertainment, Music

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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