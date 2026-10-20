Jay-Z rumored to have chosen himself to headline 2027 Super Bowl as fans speculate who could join him

Super Bowl LXI speculation is heating up over who's set to perform, although rumors are emerging Jay-Z has already chosen who the halftime headliner is.

Jay-Z first signed on to oversee the Super Bowl's halftime show back in 2019 when his company Roc Nation entered into a deal to become the NFL's Live Music Entertainment Strategist, the move part of its Inspire Change Initiative.

And the rapper has been helping organize the iconic halftime show ever since, noting the 'process of selection was fractured' before he got involved during a press conference in August 2019.

"You take four artists and everyone thinks they're playing the Super Bowl and it's almost like this interview process. So I pick Chuck, other three people a little upset, that's not even good math. After three years nine people upset and three people play. There ain't that many superstars in the world, you're gonna run out of people that want to play," he said, in a video shared online by Roc Nation.

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And it appears Jay-Z may've cut down on the process even further for the 2027 Super Bowl, Puck reporting

Multiple sources have come forward claiming the musician has simply decided to headline himself.

Who's need nepotism when you have yourself? ( Steph Chambers - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

Who could be performing at the 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Well, if Jay-Z has headlined himself and, as one person said, taken 'Nepotism into his own hands,' social media users certainly aren't complaining, many now speculating about who this could mean he brings out.

One X user said: "So Beyoncé is back again."

"He better bring out Rihanna," a second wrote.

And a third resolved: "I’ve got a feeling this performance will have the greatest guest list we’ve ever seen at a Super Bowl. Imagine he being out YE."

As to whether this will all be confirmed? Well, as another user noted: "Jay-Z is performing at SoFi Stadium this Friday and Saturday, so if he's doing the Super Bowl we're gonna find out for sure."

But who's headlined the Super Bowl before?

Could Jay-Z = Beyoncé? (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Who's headlined the Super Bowl before

Some of the most well-known stars across the globe have taken to the stage at the halftime show.

To refresh your memory:

2026 (Super Bowl LX): Bad Bunny with Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin

2025 (Super Bowl LIX): Kendrick Lamar with SZA

2024 (Super Bowl LVIII): Usher (with Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon, and Ludacris)

2023 (Super Bowl LVII): Rihanna 2022 (Super Bowl LVI): Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar (with 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak)

2021 (Super Bowl LV): The Weeknd

2020 (Super Bowl LIV): Shakira and Jennifer Lopez

2019 (Super Bowl LIII): Maroon 5 (with Travis Scott and Big Boi)

Who would you want to see on stage in 2027?