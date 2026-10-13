Michael Jackson reportedly went against his religious beliefs while filming the 'Smooth Criminal' music video, before later leaving the faith despite being described by his brother as 'the perfect disciple'.

Today (October 13) marks 38 years since Michael Jackson’s iconic ‘Smooth Criminal’ music video first premiered on MTV on October 13, 1988.

The legendary short film saw the King of Pop showcase his signature dance moves, including the seemingly gravity-defying lean, while dressed in a white pinstripe suit and fedora. Set in a 1930s-inspired nightclub, the video became one of Jackson’s most recognisable visual performances and remains a defining moment in his career.

However, behind the hitmaker’s extraordinary performances, Jackson’s religious beliefs reportedly came into conflict with aspects of his work, with ‘Smooth Criminal’ among the videos that have drawn attention to the rules he followed as a Jehovah’s Witness.

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The star's older brother Jermaine, in his 2011 book You Are Not Alone: Michael, Through a Brother’s Eyes, wrote: "During the music video, there was a scene where Michael sprayed an underground bar with bullets, using a machine gun.

Jackson was asked to weigh up his priorities by the religion. (Bob King/Redferns)

"It was a real firearm and one that he’d been trained to use by ammunition experts on set.

"It was fun, harmless and necessary for the storyline. But no Jehovah’s Witness is allowed to hold or possess a firearm, let alone use one."

So much so that Jackson was reprimanded for the video from his Kingdom Hall - the name Jehovah’s Witnesses use for their place of worship, where members gather for religious services, Bible study and congregation meetings.

And Jermaine noted that 'the official rebuke' he received from the Kingdom Hall 'was harsh'.

'Smooth Criminal' was named Best Video at the BRIT Awards. (@MichaelJackson/YouTube)

The former Jackson 5 singer explained: "It asked Michael to consider where his priorities lay: as a Jehovah’s Witness or as an artist.

"As distraught as my brother was by this implied choice, it was the final straw: what church asks you to reconsider the very gift that God gave you?

"Michael had been the perfect 'disciple', going door to door in Encino but that seemed to count for nothing when his creativity was up against the rule book."

He subsequently left the religion in 1987, a decision which his mother found deeply upsetting.

But he remained a believer, seeking spiritual guidance from celebrity rabbi Shmuley Boteach.

While it seemed he had no intention of converting to Judaism, the star went onto attend synagogue with Shabbat dinners alongside Boteach.