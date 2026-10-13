Michael Jackson's 'Smooth Criminal' music video got him 'kicked out' of his religion due to one artistic detail
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Michael Jackson's 'Smooth Criminal' music video got him 'kicked out' of his religion due to one artistic detail

Jackson officially left the Jehovah’s Witnesses in spring 1987, when he was 28 years old

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Featured Image Credit: LUKE FRAZZA/AFP via Getty Images

Topics: Michael Jackson, Celebrity, Religion, Music

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking US news, crime, and politics, as well as entertainment and health. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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