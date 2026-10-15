AI predicts when World War 3 is going to break out and it's eerily close

It's been over 80 years since the end of World War II, and world leaders have been working to prevent another. However, in 2023, Trump said we were 'at the brink of World War III.'

But will it actually happen? AI seems to think so.

Right now, there are already a number of major wars going on across the globe, including the Russo-Ukrainian War. Now, AI has predicted that there may be another huge one in the next few years.

"If I had to make a guess, I'd say World War 3 is unlikely to begin in the next 1–2 years, but the risk of a major-power conflict over the next decade is worth taking seriously," it told UNILAD.

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"The biggest danger, in my view, would be a chain reaction: a direct clash between Russia and NATO, a US–China conflict over Taiwan, or a regional war drawing several major powers into direct fighting."

AI believes the 'biggest danger' will be a clash between Russia and NATO(Photo by Vyacheslav PROKOFYEV / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

When does AI predict World War III will begin?

Well, it doesn't predict anything imminent, stating it predicts nothing between 2026 - 2027.

2028–2035 is where AI predicts things may start to get worrying. It states that these five years mark a period in 'which a serious confrontation could escalate'.

However, it's important to note that there is no reliable evidence that it will.

AI also said that it's 'too uncertain' to make a meaningful prediction beyond 2035. As we know, things can change massively within just a few months.

"But, if I absolutely had to pick a date, purely as a guess, I'd say October 1, 2030," it added.

AI guesses WW3 could begin in late 2030 (Getty Stock Image)

'The danger is real'

However, AI doesn't want to scaremonger, as it believes 'we will get through the next few years without a full-scale world war,' despite the 'danger being real.'

"The danger is real, but a global war is not inevitable, and countries have strong incentives to avoid one," it added.

It also noted that 'a dangerous international situation doesn't automatically mean war is imminent.'

Once again, AI makes it clear that these are 'rough judgments, not statistically reliable forecasts.'

"There's no sound basis for identifying a particular year as the start of World War 3."

US President Donald Trump has previously claimed that we're 'at the brink of World War III' (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

'We face a greater risk of war than we’ve done at any point in my lifetime'

AI's predictions come shortly after Wes Streeting, the defense secretary of the United Kingdom, said that the Kremlin poses the largest threat to national security.

Streeting told the Sun: "The sobering reality is that we face a greater risk of war than we’ve done at any point in my lifetime.”

Back in 2024, Trump claimed that Joe Biden had 'brought us to the brink of World War III,' claiming that he would 'bring back peace through strength' as president.