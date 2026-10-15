AI predicts when World War 3 is going to break out and it's eerily close
Home>News>World News

AI predicts when World War 3 is going to break out and it's eerily close

AI says 'the danger is real'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock

Topics: Artificial Intelligence, Politics

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Choose your content: