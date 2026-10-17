AI predicts what America would look like if Trump never ran for president and gives stunning response
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AI predicts what America would look like if Trump never ran for president and gives stunning response

Grok revealed who is likely to have run America instead of Donald Trump had he never won his first election

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Topics: Artificial Intelligence, Donald Trump, Politics

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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