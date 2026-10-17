Artificial intelligence thinks Hilary Clinton would have won the 2016 election had Donald Trump not run against her.

Trump's first inauguration was in January 2017. After four years in office he went on to lose to Joe Biden, who was POTUS 2021 to 2025.

But Trump made a momentous return to the White House last year and now the midterms are just a couple of weeks away.

It's not new information that Trump has his critics – his niece Mary Trump being one of them – and it's lead some to question how the US would have looked had he never been president.

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And who's best to answer this question? Grok (apparently).

Somebody quizzed the Twitter bot: "Hey @Grok, what would America look like today if Donald Trump had never run for president? Think deeply, beyond the obvious."

Donald Trump and Hilary Clinton went head-to-head in the 2016 election (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Grok replied: "Without Trump running, Hillary Clinton likely takes 2016. The Court stays left-leaning longer, reshaping abortion, regulation, and rights cases. Trade remains more open, with less confrontation toward China.

"GOP populism lacks a unifying vessel and surfaces later or differently. Institutional trust erodes more slowly. COVID and the 2020s play out with less personality-driven intensity. Structural pressures on borders, industry, and culture still force realignments, just through other figures by 2026."

Interesting...

The commentary from Grok comes ahead of the US midterms on November 3, and this is something else AI has weighed in on.

ChatGPT predicted that it could be a big win for the Democrats next month and that the political party could end up controlling the House.

It's been forecast that the Republicans may lose out to the Democrats at the midterms (Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images)

"An independent forecast puts their chances of controlling the House at around 61 per cent, although other models are less optimistic," AI said.

However, the number of Democratic voters turning up to vote next month is of concern.

Reuters noted that while Democratic voters are typically more enthusiastic than Republicans, young voters aren't as reliable when it comes to the midterms. For example, in 2022 the majority of voters were aged 50 and over (making up nearly twice as much of the electorate compared to voters under the age of 50).

One thing that is also in Republicans' favor is that it gets more funding. Andrew Busch, a public policy professor at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, warned: "Any time you have one side with a big financial advantage and the ability to pour it into races at the last minute, it can tip the result of close races."

In terms of the Senate, ChatGPT said there was only a 'slight lean' towards to Democrats, meaning it'll be a 'toss up' between which party wins the majority.