Man who spent 50 hours in China's weight loss 'prison' reveals strict rules he had to follow
Home>News>World News

Man who spent 50 hours in China's weight loss 'prison' reveals strict rules he had to follow

One resident told Browney he had lost 40kg (around 88lbs) after four and a half months at the camp

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Youtube/@Browney

Topics: Weight loss, China, YouTube, Fitness

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

Choose your content: