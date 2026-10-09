Former Trump staffer who lasted just 11 days gives brutal verdict on Trump's health at 80

Donald Trump is 'a little bit off key' at 80, but he does not have dementia, according to a former White House communications director who lasted just 11 days in the job.

Anthony Scaramucci served in Trump's first administration, which began in 2017, and is now primarily a political commentator.

Speaking to LADbible's Honesty Box series, he was asked about the rumors surrounding the president's health and age.

"I think that's completely exaggerated. He's fine," he said, as well as dismissing claims circulating online.

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"He doesn't have dementia, all that nonsense on social media. I'm not buying any of that stuff," Scaramucci said, before adding: "And he's going to live a long time."

Asked how he assesses Trump mentally, having worked with him, Scaramucci said the president has 'slowed up a little' and is probably using fewer words.

Anthony Scaramucci says Trump, who is 80, does not have dementia (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

'He's as nutty, if not nuttier at 80'

He pointed to Trump's schedule, describing him as traveling from UFC fights to England, and from a midterm Republican convention in Texas to Ireland. 'He's moving around,' he said.

Scaramucci then gave his overall verdict: "He was nuts at 40. He's as nutty, if not nuttier at 80. So he's just older."

Scaramucci was brought in as communications director in July 2017 and was fired on July 31, after a stint of 11 days.

He said he kept publicly supporting Trump afterwards, because he did not want to come across as a disgruntled employee.

The former White House communications director says Trump is now 'even nuttier' at 80 (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Why did Anthony Scaramucci fall out with Donald Trump?

According to Scaramucci, things changed two years later when he appeared on Bill Maher's show, Real Time With Bill Maher.

Journalist Catherine Rampell, who was then at the Washington Post, joined him on the 2019 episode and asked him about 'the squad' - four House members he described as hard left - after Trump wrote on Twitter that they should go back to the countries they originally came from.

Scaramucci said he answered live on air that the 'president should not talk that way', and that he had a personal reason.

He said the same thing had been said to his Italian American grandmother in the 1920s.

"I don't like that. He should not talk like that," he recalled telling Rampell. "That's racism. It's American nativism."

Scaramucci spoke about his public spat with the president (LADbible Stories)

'Trump is going to light you up like a Christmas tree'

After the show ended, Scaramucci said, Maher warned him of what was coming.

"Trump is going to light you up like a Christmas tree tomorrow," Maher told him.

He said Trump began attacking him the next day, saying 'all kinds of nasty things' - including calling him a 'dope'.

"The first time I looked at it, I was like a little unnerved by it," Scaramucci said. "I'm not going to pretend otherwise. I mean, it's the American President."

Despite being a bit unnerved, Scaramucci said he hit back at Trump's attack.

"I am not Ted Cruz. I'm a New Yorker. So I light him up," he said, recalling that he thought Trump 'must be getting old' as he read what the president had written.

He added that if you tell Trump he is old and fat, he gets very angry, and that the president then started going after his wife. Six or seven years later, he said, the two are still fighting.

The White House's response to Scaramucci's claims

When approached for comment by UNILAD, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said: "Anthony Scaramucci lasted 11 short days in the White House.

"He makes lightweights look credible."