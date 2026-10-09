Former Trump staffer who lasted just 11 days gives brutal verdict on Trump's health at 80
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Former Trump staffer who lasted just 11 days gives brutal verdict on Trump's health at 80

Anthony Scaramucci also revealed the Trump attack that left him ‘a little unnerved’

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, US News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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