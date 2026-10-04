Donald Trump issues health update as he reveals daily ‘preventative’ medication he takes

Donald Trump has once more been speaking about his health as he lifted the lid on the ‘preventative’ medication he takes on a daily basis.

The president's second term in office has involved a lot of noise surrounding his health after he was spotted with a 'large bruise' on his hand in 2025.

The 80-year-old was also diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), a condition that occurs when your leg veins become damaged and don't work as they should.

However, Trump was quick to comment on his health earlier this year, after a check-up at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on May 25.

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The POTUS quick took to Truth Social to explain that his tests came back 'perfectly'.

"Just finished my six month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY," he wrote.

Trump certainly didn't waste time in telling the world how he aced the test (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House."

Speaking at a rally in Vandalia, Ohio, Saturday (October 3), Trump explained that he takes an aspirin a day, as he provided an update on his health.

The president said: "I take an aspirin a day. I don't know if it works but psychologically I need it. It thins the hell out of your blood I guess. I don't know if it works or not but I've been doing it for a long time.

"And here I am making speeches. I like Bayer aspirin. And I take the big one. They want me to go down to the 80. I take the 386. I don't know what the hell it is. It's a monster. They said, 'Sir, you don't need that!' I said, 'do me a favor, I've been doing okay for 35 years. Leave me alone.'"

It remains unclear by what Trump meant when it came to the '386' comment, though a daily dose of aspirin is usually in the 75mg-81mg range.

A dose of 386mg would be taken by those with more serious conditions like Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, a type of high blood pressure that impacts the arteries in the lungs.

Taking too much aspirin can be problematic, causing issues such as tinnitus, nausea and vomiting, hyperventilation, heavy sweating, dizziness, or light-headedness.

More severe symptoms include confusion and hallucinations, while aspiring poisoning can be fatal in extreme cases.

Trump has previously said to the Wall Street Journal that he takes 325mg of aspirin a day, which is four times higher than what is deemed a 'low dose'.