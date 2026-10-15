Running influencer Yoo Ji-won has died aged 25 after collapsing near finish line as friend speaks out
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Running influencer Yoo Ji-won has died aged 25 after collapsing near finish line as friend speaks out

The 25-year-old was less than half a mile away from the finish line when she collapsed

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/@mta1n_0ne

Topics: Korea, Fitness, News, Sport

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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