A fitness influencer from Brazil has been named as the person who died during an Ironman Triathlon on Saturday (April 18).

The Ironman is a long-distance triathlon race that's organized by the World Triathlon Corporation. It consists of gruelling 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bike ride, and a full 26.22-mile marathon run.

These races are held all over the world and 38 of the competitions being organized in 2025. Some of the races have taken place across Europe, the US, Australia, and parts of Asia too.

Saturday's event was held in The Woodlands in Texas and, what was supposed to be day full of adrenaline and high spirts unfortunately ended in disaster.

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Ironman Texas shared the news that somebody had died on social media on the day of the competition.

"We are saddened to confirm the death of a race participant during the swim portion of today’s IRONMAN Texas triathlon," it wrote online.

"We send our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the athlete and will offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time. Our gratitude goes out to the first responders for their assistance."

Then, on the evening of April 18, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook and shared further details about the incident.

"The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office can confirm that a participant in today’s Ironman Triathlon in the Woodlands has drowned while participating in the swim portion of the event," the statement read.

"The Woodlands Fire Department completed the rescue in Lake Woodlands near North Shore Park. Once it was determined the participant was deceased, The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office began their investigation into this drowning per normal protocols."

Brazilian influencer Mara Flávia has been named as the deceased (maraflavia/Instagram)

"MCSO Major Crimes detectives are on scene and will continue their investigation," it added.

The person who died has since been identified as Mara Flávia by Brazilian outlets O Globo and O Dia. The 38-year-old was a Brazilian fitness influencer who boasted more than 60,000 followers on Instagram.

Reportedly Mara disappeared under the water shortly after starting the swimming part of the triathlon, PEOPLE reports.

Competitors and lifeguards did their best to try and help her, but it was ultimately a dive team that retrieved her body around 9am local time from Woodlands Lake in Northshore Park.

Mara is believed to have done a handful of triathlons in the past (maraflavia/Instagram)

Mara's Instagram page has been showered with condolences since the news of her death broke.

One person penned on her final post: "Dear Mara, thank you for encouraging and inspiring so many friends in sport. You will never be forgotten!"

"Rest in Peace, Mara," added another.

UNILAD have approached Ironman for comment.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].