Sarah Paulson, 51, reveals how she handles heated arguments with Holland Taylor, 83
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Sarah Paulson, 51, reveals how she handles heated arguments with Holland Taylor, 83

Paulson said Holland accused her of having 'a superiority problem'

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Topics: Sarah Paulson, Mental Health

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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