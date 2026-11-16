Sarah Paulson, 51, reveals how she handles heated arguments with Holland Taylor, 83

Sarah Paulson has been reflecting on what happens when she and her longtime partner, Holland Taylor, disagree.

The American Horror Story star, 51, discussed the couple's differing instincts on the November 12 episode of Chelsea Handler's Dear Chelsea podcast, where the host asked them which of them usually makes the first move to patch things up after an argument.

'Me' Paulson answered quickly, acknowledging that her temper can often get the better of her.

"I think I'm probably unsurprisingly hot real fast then immediately, 'oopsie-daisy', she said.

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According to Paulson, Taylor is a different is world's apart in how she deals with conflict.

Sarah Paulson, 51, discussed her relationship with Holland Taylor on the Nov. 12 episode of Chelsea Handler's Dear Chelsea podcast. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

"She is so pragmatic and so even-keeled," Paulson explained, adding that her partner does not experience the same emotional peaks and lows, adding: "She's much more regulated."

Paulson said her own reactions tend to be much more volatile.

Although she feels she has grown calmer with age, she acknowledged that her emotions are often ‘readily available'.

"Whatever happens between us or something that's happening, the dynamic in the house or in the world, I'm much more likely to have a big response," she said. "And hers is a quieter response. Mine is a more outside-of-my-body response."

She added that one criticism in particular keeps coming up in those moments, saying: "This is the thing that Holland gets on me all about," she said. "She's like, 'You have a superiority problem.'"

Holland Taylor, 83, and Sarah Paulson began dating in 2015. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures)

Taylor's complaint, as Paulson relayed it, is that the actress treats her own view as the only valid one.

"You think your take on something is the right one, is the right and only, and you then speak to me as if I'm a moron," Paulson recalled Taylor telling her.

"And here's one thing I'm not, is a moron."

Paulson did not dispute it, admitting that her response is sometimes to insist she is right.

"But it's true, I do that thing too, where I'm like, 'You're dumb and I can't abide this and I won'."

Paulson used the conversation to take stock of her own outlook, starting with what she admires about her partner's patience.

Paulson described Taylor as ‘so pragmatic and so even-keeled’ when discussing how the pair handle disagreements. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

"Holland is just not like that. She's just not like that. And I aspire to be more like that," Paulson said. "But I'm really black and white. I'm not a gray thinker. And the truth is, the world lives really in a myriad of gray."

She also went on to describe herself as ‘very judgmental’ and believes that comes from being highly critical of herself. "I'm really, really hard on myself and judgmental," she said.

Are Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor planning to get married?

The pair began dating in 2015 and have long been open about preserving their independence. Speaking to Handler, Paulson explained that their busy work schedules give them plenty of time apart.

"We have these like built-in separations where we're working and so we're not together," she said.

The couple has no plans to marry, although Paulson said she feels deeply committed to Taylor. "I feel as connected to another person as I possibly could to Holland," she said.