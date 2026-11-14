General Hospital star Cameron Mathison opens up about 25-year age gap relationship

General Hospital actor Cameron Mathison has spoken about his relationship with Taelyr Robinson, who is nearly 25 years his junior, following the end of his 22-year marriage.

Speaking on the I Do, Part 2 podcast, the 57-year-old said one of the biggest differences between them is the importance younger generations place on social media.

"I'm usually more private and, you know, she's younger than I am," he explained.

"Instagram is a big deal and being Instagram official is a big deal, I think more so to younger generations."

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Mathison said he and Robinson, 33, discuss the issue regularly and that he is learning to compromise, though he is happy to share their relationship publicly.

Cameron Mathison, 57, spoke about his relationship with Taelyr Robinson on the I Do, Part 2 podcast. (Photo by Kim Nunneley/Disney via Getty Images)

During the appearance, he also talked about getting back into dating, finding so much in common with someone new and adjusting to the generational differences between them.

He described his girlfriend as 'incredibly kind and sweet and smart and fun', as well as 'adventurous and supportive and encouraging'. "It's just incredible," he said, adding that the couple have 'tons, tons in common'.

He also admitted he never thought he would find someone he connects with so much again after more than two decades with his ex-wife.

Taelyr Robinson is 33 and, according to Mathison, has never been married and wants children. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

How did Cameron Mathison met Taelyr Robinson?

Their story began online. Mathison revealed the pair met on Raya, the exclusive dating app, and that their relationship officially started around April.

Getting back into the dating world was a big adjustment for the actor. Before meeting Robinson, he had been dating and meeting other women, but came to realise the casual dating scene wasn't for him.

Being single again at 55 and navigating dating apps felt 'messy and odd and surreal', he said.

"I am way, way better as a devoted, loyal, caring, loving partner than I am out there in the world kind of running around," he admitted.

Mathison and his wife, Vanessa Mathison, announced their separation in July 2024, bringing to a close a relationship that had spanned close to 25 years.





Asked what he can offer a partner now that he couldn't when he first met Vanessa in his twenties, Mathison pointed to resilience and the confidence that he will be okay regardless of what happens.

He also stressed the importance of forgiveness, love and making an effort to understand another person's perspective.

Looking ahead, Mathison said marriage is not off the table and that he is open to it.

He revealed that Robinson has never been married and wants children, something the couple has also discussed.

Mathison already has two grown children, Lucas, 23, and Leila, 20, but said he is open to exploring the possibility of having more.

For now, he said he is enjoying falling in love again while getting used to a few new rules of modern dating.