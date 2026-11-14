General Hospital star Cameron Mathison opens up about 25-year age gap relationship
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General Hospital star Cameron Mathison opens up about 25-year age gap relationship

The soap star said the pair connected on exclusive dating app Raya, and things became official in April

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: @cameronmathison/Instagram

Topics: Celebrity, Sex and Relationships

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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