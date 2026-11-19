Kim Kardashian has responded to claims she was 'rude' while attending the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, as a journalist tried to capture a pre-race interview with her.

The mom-of-four has addressed claims that she snubbed a reporter at an F1 race earlier this year, which she attended alongside her sister Khloe to support Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton, her boyfriend.

Kim and Lewis are believed to have started dating in early 2026, although the pair had been friends for more than a decade before their relationship turned romantic.

The first reports of a potential romance emerged in February, when the pair were spotted together at the luxury Estelle Manor hotel in the Cotswolds before travelling to Paris together.

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A source subsequently told Us Weekly that they had been on 'a few dates recently', describing things as casual at the time.

Kim and Lewis were first rumored to be dating earlier this year. (Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

And during a preview of the Thursday, November 26, episode of The Kardashians, Kim opened up about attending the Grand Prix, and the backlash she subsequently received.

"I would never in a million years show up to my boyfriend’s job and make it all about me and start doing interviews," she said.

The awkward exchange took place in June 2026 when, during his famous pre-race grid walk for Sky Sports, veteran broadcaster Martin Brundle approached the reality star, asking: "Kim, Martin Brundle from Sky F1, how are you today?"

However, Kim simply smiled before turning away to speak to someone in her entourage, leaving Brundle without a response.

He then appeared to be pushed back by a member of her security team, prompting him to remark: "You don't need to push me, mate. Yeah, normally people will have a quick chat with us."

The star outlined the qualities she was looking for in her ideal partner. (Steven Tee/Getty Images)

During the episode, Kim opened up about her new relationship, admitting she's 'really, really happy' with her new boyfriend.

"That’s all I’ll say for now," she said.

Viewers also caught a glimpse of Kim taking a private phone call with Hamilton during filming, while she later spoke candidly about being with someone who ticked all the right boxes.

"Isn’t that crazy?," she said, "every single box is checked. 55 of them. To just look up one day and be like, 'Wait, let me check the manifest list'.

"And then be like, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes.’ It is a crazy feeling."

Explaining her list in a previous episode of the reality show, she added: "[I need him to] protect me [and] fight for me. Good hygiene, and that is a given, so I should maybe take that off. [He should be] calm.

"No mom or dad issues. [I want someone who is] patient, supportive, genuinely happy for me [and] successful."