President Donald Trump has criticized a June agreement between the US and Iran that Vice President JD Vance helped negotiate, saying he only went along with it because he ‘listened to people’.

The agreement, known as a memorandum of understanding outlined plans for the two counties to begin ceasing hostilities and start negotiating an end to the war between them.

It appears the document was quickly disregarded, as fighting has continued intermittently for the rest of the year.

Trump gave his verdict in an interview with Fox News from China on Wednesday, calling the document ‘a waste of time’.

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“I have some very good people, and it could have worked out,” he said. “But we had a little memorandum of understanding. I never believe too much in memorandums. You go right to a contract, forget the memorandum.”

He stopped short of calling it a mistake.

"It delayed things a little bit. It wasn't a mistake. Actually, we got to know them very well during that period, and we got to know that they can't be trusted," he said.

The remarks come just weeks after Vance blamed the war for Republicans' midterm election losses, and about a week after he was stripped of his directive to negotiate an end to the conflict, a task he has carried since last spring. Trump said the change had nothing to do with Vance's criticism of the war and was not a sign his standing in the administration had taken a hit.





What did JD Vance say about the midterm results?

The vice president set out his thinking at length in a post on X.

“The reason we lost is the war. The President himself said so last night,” Vance wrote. He added: “If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so.”

Citing data from some of his most trusted pollsters, Vance said Trump's supporters wanted the war to end and the focus to shift to the cost of living and inflation.

Asked about the election results, Trump had conceded the war was partly to blame. “It is largely true,” he said, before adding: “If I had to do it again, I would do it. You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

Of Vance's post, he told Fox News: “He's doing a very good job,” adding that he ‘basically just left one thing out’. “If we had it to do again, would you do [the war] again? And the answer is absolutely yes.”

Appearing on Laura Ingraham's show on Monday, Vance said there was ‘no daylight’ between himself and the president on the war, and that Trump ‘is not going to let this become a forever war’.

On the 2028 field, Trump said: “Maybe he won't run. I don't know who is going to run.”

JD Vance's mediation in the Iran War so far has yielded no results. (Photo by Nathan Howard-Pool/Getty Images)

Why did Trump privately criticize the Iran memorandum?

Trump has spent recent weeks disparaging the agreement behind closed doors, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The newspaper reported that he claimed it gave Tehran the months it needed to rebuild its military arsenal and generate oil money before Washington put a naval blockade back in place.

Vance recently wrote to General Mohsen Rezaei, one of the regime's most senior officials, proposing a fresh round of comprehensive talks that he would lead himself.

UNILAD has contacted the White House for comment.