Denmark's oldest person has been accused of being a 'prominent Nazi' in her region during WWII, despite recently claiming she had no interest in politics.

The world celebrated as Kirsten Schwalbe turned 112 in March, becoming Denmark's oldest person, but the elderly woman has since come under scrutiny after claims arose that she was a former local leader after joining Denmark’s Nazi party in 1941 at the age of 27.

Founded in 1930, the Danish National Socialist Workers' Party (DNSAP) adopted Adolf Hitler's ideology, promoting antisemitism, extreme nationalism and opposition to democracy. The party also supported Nazi Germany during its occupation of Denmark in WWII.

Two days after reaching her landmark age, Schwalbe gave an interview with TV Midtvest, in which she said: "I barely knew what it was, because I’ve never been interested in politics.

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The 112-year-old denies all allegations. (MORTEN STRICKER/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

"Yes, I was signed up. My husband asked me about it, and I said I didn't care. I was not interested in politics at all, so I just did what he thought I should do."

She explained that her husband, Laurits, was offered money to take some letters with him on the pair's travels around Denmark, but would have needed to join the Danish Nazi Party to deliver them. A few months down the line, she says she followed suit.

"I didn't think much about it, other than that we could buy the little house we had been looking at. I just signed, and that was it," she told the outlet.

Looking back, she says she regrets not 'looking into what it was' and claims she 'didn't know it would matter in the long run'.

However, Danish historian Claus Bundgaard Christensen has analysed documents which he claims state Schwalbe was in fact a 'prominent Nazi' in her region.

Her story first came to light after the publication of her biography, titled We Need Something to Laugh About, which made no mention of her alleged past participation in the party.

Christensen, of Roskilde University, examined the archival documents alongside Danish outlet Frihedsbrevet, after which he claimed: "There is no doubt that Kirsten Schwalbe was a prominent Nazi locally.

"She was more than an ordinary rank-and-file member, although she was of course not at the head of the party."

Gry Scavenius Bertelsen, a curator at Denmark’s Freedom Museum and Frøslev Camp, told Frihedsbrevet that the party had several levels of leadership.

She wrote a biography about her life, titled: We Need Something to Laugh About. (MORTEN STRICKER/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

She explained: "As acting branch group leader, she had a leadership function at local level.

The party's membership register, known as the Bovrup files, allegedly showed she joined in August 1941, two years after WWII began.

In a statement published following the media reports, Schwalbe's family claimed she is 'deeply affected' by the recent coverage and declined to comment further.

They also requested that her privacy be respected.