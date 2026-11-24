Africa's WHO Chief has warned that a global spread of Ebola is 'possible' if the outbreak which started in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) isn't contained.

The death toll has now passed 5,500 with over 11,000 reported to be infected, marking a nearly 50 percent lethality rate. Cases have also been recorded in Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, and France.

This particular outbreak, which is caused by the Bundibugyo virus, has been named as the second largest Ebola outbreak in history. However, it is now spreading at double the rate of the two-year-long West Africa outbreak, which lasted between 2014-2016, which caused more than 11,000 deaths.

There is currently no vaccine available.

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Dr Mohamed Janabi, the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, told Metro: "Insecurity, population movement, and transmission in hard-to-reach areas is making it harder to break the chains of transmission."

He then claimed that 'as long as the outbreak continues to spread further, I have to say that spread [internationally] is possible’.

The death toll ha surpassed 11,000 (Photo by Lucas Mukasa/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The case reported in France involved a doctor who had travelled to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where he had been treating patients infected with Ebola.

However, Janabi said 'global risk was still low' although similar spread could be possible as the outbreak heightens.

He also asked for Western countries to help support tackle the illness.

"What I am asking for is the UK, and other big pharma is to give us priority," he told the outlet.

No cases have been confirmed in the US, however, the CDC is working to prevent Ebola from entering the country by setting travel measures for people coming from countries affected by this outbreak.

As per the CDC website, 'some travelers coming from affected countries are temporarily not allowed to enter the United States'.

U.S. travelers who are leaving an affected country are advised to monitor their health for 21 days, and to immediately isolate and contact public health authorities if they develop symptoms.

As of November 3, people traveling to America will have to declare if they have been to a specific country or not.

Symptoms of Ebola disease can appear 2 to 21 days after contact with the virus Getty Stock)

"After November 3, 2026, at 11:59 pm Eastern Standard Time, all people boarding an international flight to the United States must attest (sign a statement) that they have not been present in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) in the 21 days before boarding a flight to the United States," the CDC said.

"An attestation is a statement that confirms that the information provided is true. Willfully providing false or misleading information may lead to criminal fines and imprisonment."

What are the symptoms of Ebola?

As per the CDC, people begin showing symptoms 8 to 10 days after exposure. These early symptoms include:

Fever

Severe headaches

Loss of appetite

Sore throat

Later symptoms, known as 'wet symptoms' include:

Unexplained bleeding

Abdominal pain

Vomiting

Diarrhea























