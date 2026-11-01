Ebola outbreak death toll rises to record high as experts issue 'severe' warning
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Ebola outbreak death toll rises to record high as experts issue 'severe' warning

The current Ebola outbreak is the second deadliest in history

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Jospin Mwisha / AFP via Getty Images

Topics: World News, Health

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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