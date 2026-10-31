Teen has 10-hour surgery to implant leg bone into his face after being diagnosed with rare tumor
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Teen has 10-hour surgery to implant leg bone into his face after being diagnosed with rare tumor

The type of tumor Raphael Chiwandire had apparently 'eats away at the jaw bone'

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: PA Real Life

Topics: Health, UK News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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