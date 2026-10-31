‘I traveled 435 miles through the Congo Basin – the scariest part isn’t what you’d think’
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‘I traveled 435 miles through the Congo Basin – the scariest part isn’t what you’d think’

Ash Dykes had 'prepared for the worst' before heading off on his once-in-a-lifetime expedition

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Will Perez

Topics: TikTok, Travel

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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