Two people moving to one of the most remote places on Earth reveal what they're most nervous about
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Two people moving to one of the most remote places on Earth reveal what they're most nervous about

The pair will spend five months surrounded by more than 1,000 penguins, with no running water or flushing toilets

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Supplied

Topics: Antarctica, Travel, Climate Change

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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