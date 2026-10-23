AI reveals if any of Al Gore's predictions he made in An Inconvenient Truth have come true 20 years later
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AI reveals if any of Al Gore's predictions he made in An Inconvenient Truth have come true 20 years later

From Kilimanjaro’s snows to Glacier National Park’s ice, some of the film’s deadlines didn’t hold

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures
Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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