AI reveals if any of Al Gore's predictions he made in An Inconvenient Truth have come true 20 years later

Al Gore’s 2006 documentary An Inconvenient Truth set out a series of scientific predictions about global warming, and 20 years on, they have been revisited.

An AI has found that some of the film’s core predictions have proven accurate, while others came with exaggerated timelines or focused on localized claims.

Among those it says came true were higher average global temperatures and more frequent extreme heat, including events such as the 2003 European heat wave.

The overview also points to Gore’s warning that warmer air holds more moisture, which it says leads to heavier downpours and stronger storms, a trend it describes as verified by modern meteorological data.

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Shrinking ice is another area where it says the film got it right.

According to the AI, the projection that glaciers and ice caps would shrink significantly has been confirmed across the Arctic, Antarctic and mountain ranges worldwide, while the science that melting ice and thermal expansion would drive sea levels higher is well supported, even if specific short-term rates varied.





Al Gore Kilimanjaro snow prediction

The overview says other claims have not matched the timelines given. Gore said within a decade, around 2016, there would be ‘no more snows of Kilimanjaro’.

The mountain’s ice fields have shrunk, it says, but seasonal snow and ice persist.

It says Gore also suggested glaciers in Glacier National Park would disappear entirely within a decade or so. They have retreated dramatically, the overview adds, but have not completely vanished.

Al Gore said within a decade there would be ‘no more snows of Kilimanjaro’, but the AI Overview says seasonal snow and ice persist. (Photo by MLADEN ANTONOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Al Gore 20-foot sea level rise flooding

The film’s imagery of a 20-foot sea level rise flooding areas such as lower Manhattan and parts of Florida is also flagged.

The AI describes it as a long-term catastrophic tail risk rather than an imminent, near-term prediction.

This nuanced AI analysis echoes a famous legal challenge from shortly after the film's release.

In October 2007, the UK High Court was forced to weigh in on the documentary’s accuracy during Dimmock v Secretary of State for Education and Skills.

The case was brought by a British school governor who sought to block the government from distributing the film to English secondary schools, claiming it amounted to political indoctrination.

Mr Justice Michael Burton ultimately ruled that the film could be shown, concluding that its core thesis was "substantially founded upon scientific research and fact."

However, the court identified nine specific 'errors' or political overstatements where the narrative strayed from the mainstream scientific consensus of the time.

The AI Overview says Gore suggested glaciers in Glacier National Park would disappear within a decade or so, but they have retreated rather than vanished. (Photo by Buddy Mays/Getty Images).

Claude, the AI assistant made by Anthropic, offered its own analysis for this piece.

It said the pattern is fairly clear: the broad trends the film described, including warming, heavier rainfall and shrinking ice, have held up, while the claims that drew criticism were tied to specific dates, places or worst-case imagery.

It said the 20-foot sea level image is best read as a worst-case scenario rather than a forecast, which is how the overview itself frames it.

Claude added that whether a prediction ‘came true’ depends on the yardstick.

Judged on direction, most of the film’s core claims hold up, it said, but judged on dates, several do not. It also said a prediction with a deadline is easier to disprove than a long-term trend, which can make a film look less accurate than its underlying science.