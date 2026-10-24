“I write letters to death row inmates awaiting execution - What they've told me changed how I see the world”
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“I write letters to death row inmates awaiting execution - What they've told me changed how I see the world”

One friendship began with difficult conversations, but it would change how she understood rehabilitation and justice

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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