Colin Farrell makes rare appearance with son in trailer after opening up on his neuro-genetic disorder

Colin Farrell has shared an incredibly rare glimpse into his home life as part of a new documentary set to land on HBO Max.

The actor will appear alongside his long-time friend, disability advocate Emma Fogarty, as the pair prepare to run a marathon together in The Slightest Touch.

The film will shed light on the pair's unexpected friendship, while highlighting the reality of Fogarty's life living with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), a condition otherwise known as Butterfly Skin.

Colin Farrell stars in the film alongside his friend Emma Fogarty (Joe Maher/Getty Images for BFI)

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EB can cause the skin to blister and tear, even with the lightest of touch, which causes extremely painful and often recurring wounds.

The devastating condition can cause huge difficulties with most everyday activities that the majority of people take for granted.

In the trailer for the emotional documentary, the Batman star revealed he has never had a camera crew anywhere near his home, but that he was taking part to raise awareness of EB and in support of Fogarty.

Farrell himself is no stranger to living with a disability, as his eldest son James lives with. neuro-genetic disorder known as Angelman syndrome.

The rare condition affects just one person in every 20,000, with symptoms often becoming apparent from around six to 12 months of age. People with Angelman syndrome often have very limited or no spoken language, significant intellectual disabilities, and poor balance or walking difficulties. Epilepsy is also very common among those with the condition, as well as issues with sleep.

However, one of the most recognizable characteristics among people with Angelman syndrome is that they often smile and laugh frequently, become excited over small things, are infectiously enthusiastic and are very sociable.

The trailer for The Slightest Touch revealed a small glimpse into life at home with Farrell and his 23-year-old son, who the actor has previously described as 'nothing but a gift'.

The actor launched The Colin Farrell Foundation in honor of James (Getty Images)

Speaking in 2008, he said of his son: "He is, as far as I'm concerned, exactly the way he should be."

In 2024, he launched the Colin Farrell Foundation in honor of James, which provides support for adult children with intellectual disabilities.

Speaking to People, Farrell previously explained: "Once your child turns 21, they’re kind of on their own. All the safeguards that are put in place, special ed classes, that all goes away, so you’re left with a young adult who should be an integrated part of our modern society and more often than not is left behind."

"I want the world to be kind to James. I want the world to treat him with kindness and respect."