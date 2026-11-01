Colin Farrell makes rare appearance with son in trailer after opening up on his neuro-genetic disorder
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Colin Farrell makes rare appearance with son in trailer after opening up on his neuro-genetic disorder

Colin Farrell is set to appear in HBO Max film The Slightest Touch, alongside longtime friend Emma Fogarty

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: HBO Max

Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity, Health, Colin Farrell

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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