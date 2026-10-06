Vampire Diaries star Steven R. McQueen makes rare public appearance after seven years
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Vampire Diaries star Steven R. McQueen makes rare public appearance after seven years

The actor recently made an appearance at a Vampire Diaries convention in Paris, France

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: The CW

Topics: Celebrity, Entertainment, Nostalgia, Film and TV

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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