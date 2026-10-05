The Middle's Brick has taken career his in a different direction after leaving childhood stardom behind

The Middle star Atticus Shaffer was just 10 years old when he was first cast in the beloved sitcom - now 28, his career has evolved considerably since his days as Brick Heck.

Fans of The Middle will remember Atticus Shaffer as Brick Heck - the socially awkward, book-loving youngest member of the family.

The character quickly became one of the sitcom’s most memorable stars, with his unusual habits and quirky personality making him a firm fan favourite throughout the show’s nine-season run.

But it’s been several years since viewers last saw Brick on screen, and Shaffer has grown up considerably since his childhood acting days.

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Now 28, the actor has continued to build a career in the entertainment world, though his work today looks rather different from the sitcom that first made him famous.

While The Middle ended in 2018, Shaffer’s acting career did not.

He continued to star in a range of movies, including I’ll Be Next Door for Christmas (2018) and Arlo the Alligator Boy (2021).

It's been eight years since the sitcom ended. (@atticusshaffervlog/Instagram)

And while he’s still working in the entertainment industry, he’s since carved out a path of his own.

The 28-year-old has built a sizeable presence online, having regularly posted on YouTube for more than a decade.

His videos have covered everything from gaming and his Christian faith, to behind-the-scenes reflections on his time starring in The Middle.

He uploaded the first video to his vlogging channel in July 2013.

Shaffer has also taken his gaming content to Twitch, where he livestreams himself playing titles including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Escape from Tarkov.

And he's still very much active on his platforms to this day.

The Middle ran between 2009-2018. (@atticusshaffervlog/Instagram)

He frequently films himself trying different foods through the series 'Atticus Eats', and his YouTube bio states he is 'currently building [his] own production company through content creation'.

The actor was also born with Type 4 osteogenesis imperfecta, also known as Brittle Bone disease.

Speaking with the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation’s newsletter about his condition in 2011, he said: "I know I have it and I know I have physical limitations and I just work around it.

"But, I don’t think about it. I know when I fractured or had surgeries, it hurt and we dealt with it as a family."

The star added: "But, my parents brought the world to me, or took me to the world when I could not and I did not feel like I lost anything. I love my life and love everything about my life."