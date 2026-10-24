LazyTown star who played Sportacus has taken a very different path since children's show ended

The creator and star of the hit children’s television show LazyTown has pivoted into a completely different industry since stepping away from his famous superhero character.

Magnús Scheving, who captivated millions of young viewers around the world as the hyper-athletic protector Sportacus, has largely traded his gymnastics mats and acrobatic flips for the culinary world.

The former television icon is now the co-owner of a high-end Scandinavian restaurant called ROK, located in the heart of Iceland’s capital city, Reykjavík, according to his official biography on Wikipedia.

He manages the upscale dining establishment alongside his wife, Hrefna Björk Sverrisdóttir.

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The shift to the food industry marks a sharp departure from his days sprinting across a primary-coloured soundstage, though the entrepreneur has always maintained a personal focus on health, wellness, and local community life.

Where is the LazyTown creator now?

Following the massive global success of the television series, which reportedly cost roughly $1 million per episode to produce, Scheving decided to step back from the exhausting physical demands of the main character.

Sportacus has come along way since his LazyTown days. (Nickelodeon)

The show became an international phenomenon broadcast in over 128 countries, making its creator one of the most celebrated public figures in his home country.

After selling the parent company behind the franchise to Turner Broadcasting System Europe, he transitioned into private business ventures and public speaking engagements rather than pursuing further Hollywood acting roles.

His restaurant venture allows him to remain grounded in the local economy of Reykjavík, far away from the rigorous four-hour makeup routines and CGI soundstages that defined his career in the 2000s and early 2010s.

However, the creator shocked fans in May 2024 when updates shared in the official LazyTown Fans Forum revealed that Scheving had successfully bought back the full intellectual property and rights to the franchise.

The 61-year-old now lives in Reykjavík. (Jesse Grant/WireImage)

It is unclear today, however, whether LazyTown will be renewed.

What did Magnús Scheving do before playing Sportacus?

Long before he ever wore the moustache and blue jumpsuit of the town's resident health hero, the entertainer had already built an eclectic professional resume. In an interview with License Global magazine, details emerged that he originally trained to be an architect and worked extensively as a professional carpenter before finding fame on television.

His life took an unexpected turn following a friendly bet with a companion in the 1990s, which challenged him to master a sport he knew nothing about.

The wager led him directly into competitive aerobics, where he excelled rapidly, eventually becoming a two-time European Aerobic Gymnastics Champion in 1994 and 1995.