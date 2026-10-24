LazyTown star who played Sportacus has taken a very different path since children's show ended
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LazyTown star who played Sportacus has taken a very different path since children's show ended

The high-energy Icelandic actor has swapped his signature blue superhero jumpsuit for a completely unexpected business venture

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Nickelodeon

Topics: Film and TV, Celebrity, Nostalgia

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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