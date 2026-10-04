LazyTown star who played pink-haired Stephanie looks unrecognizable years later with a very different career
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LazyTown star who played pink-haired Stephanie looks unrecognizable years later with a very different career

Years of wild internet theories followed her exit, but her next move was far from Hollywood

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Nickelodeon's Nick Jr.

Topics: Nostalgia, Film and TV

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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