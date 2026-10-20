Euphoria star Hunter Schafer opens up about 'amazing' gender-affirming bottom surgery
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Euphoria star Hunter Schafer opens up about 'amazing' gender-affirming bottom surgery

The actor underwent the surgery earlier this year and has spoken about her delight at the results

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Topics: Euphoria, Celebrity

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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