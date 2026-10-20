Euphoria star Hunter Schafer opens up about 'amazing' gender-affirming bottom surgery

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer has revealed she underwent gender-affirming bottom surgery, which she described as 'amazing'.

Schafer, who identifies as a transgender woman, concluded the surgery was the correct course of action after transitioning when she was 14.

The now 27-year-old sat down with Elle Magazine after undergoing the operation that alters an individual's genitals to align with their gender identity.

“I just had bottom surgery in December, which was amazing, and I love it so much,” Schafer told the magazine.

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"For a long time I’ve embraced the gender-expansive part of myself, and I really wanted to try to make that previous body work, because I thought there was something really cool and badass about it.

However, the actor ended up "hitting a wall again and again where this theoretical queer utopia didn’t match up with the world she encountered every day, and the way she personally wanted to show up in it."

The actor underwent underwent gender-affirming bottom surgery (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

After having the surgery, Schafer stated she rented a big apartment to aid her recovery as she was limited to just '150 steps per day, which is nothing' as she was forced to slow down following the operation.

Schafer went on to tell Elle Magazine 'on an ideological level, it’s about possibility and expansion and growth, and being on that journey and finding yourself' after previously viewing her gender identity as more fluid.

"I’m a woman. I’m a girl," she concluded.

Schafer previously spoke to GQ in 2024 about growing up as trans and being in the limelight with her acting career.

“As soon as I say it, it gets blastoff,” she said of 'trans' coming up in her interviews. "It took a while to learn that and it also took a while to learn that I don’t want to be [reduced to] that, and I find it ultimately demeaning to me and what I want to do.

"Especially after high school, I was sick of talking about it. I worked so hard to get to where I am, past these really hard points in my transition, and now I just want to be a girl and finally move on."

Hunter Schafer has spoken openly about the reality of growing up as trans (Craig Barritt/Getty Images for ReedPop)

She added: "I know for a fact that I’m one of the most famous trans people in media right now, and I do feel a sense of responsibility, and maybe a little bit of guilt, for not being more of a spokesperson.

"But ultimately, I really do believe that not making it the centerpiece to what I’m doing will allow me to get further. And I think getting further and doing awesome shit, in the interest of ‘the movement,’ will be way more helpful than talking about it all the time."