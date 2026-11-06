TSA posts viral tweet repeating the word 'drone' – but it comes with a serious warning

A mystic has taken to social media to warn we need to 'prepare' after analysing the TSA's viral tweet which repeats the word 'drone' a whopping 22 times.

The Travel Security Administration (TSA) took to X on November 5 to share a post reading: "drone drone drone drone drone drone drone drone drone drone dr0ne dr0ne dr0ne dr0ne drone drone dr0ne dr0ne dr0ne dr0ne dr0ne dr0ne dr0ne dr0ne dr0ne dr0ne dr0ne dr0ne dr0ne dr0ne dr0ne dr0ne drone drone dr0ne dr0ne dr0ne dr0ne drone drone drone drone drone drone drone drone....."

Yup, the administration repeated the word a staggering 22 times, later adding it was 'droning on about it' because of the danger of flying a drone within no-fly zones round an airport and how it could 'quite literally cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars'.

It also took the time to remind drone-flyers of where they're allowed to fly alongside airspace restrictions, linking out to its website.

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However, a content creator who goes by the name Asia the Mystic, who describes herself as a dream oracle, has since delved into the post further, sharing her take on it.

In a post shared November 6, Asia wrote: "TSA posted the word 'drone”' repeatedly, but look what stands out: the capitalization changes throughout the post.

"Some words appear as drone, while others appear as drOne. What happens if we assign numerical values?"

A mystic's analysis of the TSA's X post about drones

Assigning the lowercase o's a value of zero and uppercase a value of one, Asia pointed out the tweet then 'turns into a binary-style pattern'.

"The uppercase letters appear in clusters, creating a visual formation that expands and contracts," she says.

Drawing on another viral X post shared that same day by fellow mystical account Simon Says.

Asia continued: "Simon Says posted an actual eight-bit binary sequence. When translated into ASCII, it reads: 'SIMON SAYS: PREPARE FOR WHAT’S TO COME.'"

Asia argues Simon's account delivers a message about 'preparation' and the TSA's account emphasizes drones 'both using text that invites numerical interpretation'.

Drawing a link between the two, Asia resolves the overriding message?

Well, 'we're being told to prepare'.

And there's more where that came from too.





Not only this, but the content creator reflects how the TSA has 'been discussing expanded counter-drone capabilities and airspace security'.

She lays out the zeros and ones and identifies a 'passage' of the one's through the zeros - 'a passage through a controlled environment'.

Asia even shares she believes there are even 'possible coordinates hidden in the TSA post'

And it's not taken long for people to weigh in.

One X user wrote: "I love codes and cryptic posts as much as the next guy but you realize how silly this is right? Anybody who's got grey matter can "decipher" this grade school level stuff with a quick google search. It's a fear psyop. There's no reason for it to be so convoluted otherwise."

"Why are we conflating what's almost certainly an advertisement teaser for an upcoming Simon Says product and a TSA s**tpost easter egg," another added.

What do you think?