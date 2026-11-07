‘He grabbed me by the hair and dragged me towards a pool of water’: Woman who claims she lived with monkeys recalls the extraordinary moment one saved her life
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‘He grabbed me by the hair and dragged me towards a pool of water’: Woman who claims she lived with monkeys recalls the extraordinary moment one saved her life

Her return to human society brought a fresh set of challenges after years in the jungle.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: LADBIBLE

Topics: Animals, Life, World News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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