Man who survived 'deadliest tsunami in history' recalls what it was like as first wave hit
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Man who survived 'deadliest tsunami in history' recalls what it was like as first wave hit

Andrew Chaggar says one moment he was in his bungalow and the next he was waking up in the water

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: LADBIBLE

Topics: Thailand, World News, Life

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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