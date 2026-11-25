President Trump has agreed to meet Democratic senator Abdul El-Sayed 'in the middle' on Medicare For All - but those receiving free healthcare now may have to act quickly before a major change.

The president praised El-Sayed as a 'smart guy', after proposing that the Medicare For All initiative could be introduced, and renamed to TrumpCare.

"He did a good job. He actually did a very good job," he said, speaking with the New York Post on Tuesday (November 24).

Trump added: "I know I'll be meeting with him, maybe there's some place in the middle that we could go."

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The warmer remarks mark a stark contrast to Trump's rhetoric during the midterm election campaign, when he described El-Sayed as a 'jihadist lunatic that wants to destroy you'.

But the proposed 'TrumpCare' initiative serves as a reminder of the uncertainty surrounding healthcare provision in the US, particularly for millions of Americans who rely on government assistance to access affordable medical care, amid impending changes to Medicaid eligibility requirements.

Michigan's newly-elected democratic senator, El-Sayed, has been campaigning for free healthcare for all. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

As of January 1, 2027, adults aged 19 to 64, must take part in 80 hours worth of qualifying activities each month to benefit from the program.

This amounts to approximately $580 worth of monthly income at the federal minimum wage, The Center for Health Care Strategies explains.

The activities can include:

Paid work, work in exchange for goods or services, or certain unpaid work

Participation in a work program such as certain federally or state recognized employment and training programs

Half-time enrollment in an institution of higher education, a career and technical education program, a high school, or a high school equivalency program

Unpaid work for community benefit that takes place within a structured program overseen by a public or nonprofit organization

A combination of the above

He urged the president to 'get to work'. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Alternatively, individuals can meet the requirement by earning at least $580 per month, based on the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

Announcing his plans for free healthcare for all, El-Sayed, the newly-elected senator, wrote on X: "'This is a message for @realDonaldTrump.

"Donald, this is on the table. Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave. You pay no premiums, no deductibles, and no copays for covered care."

He added: "Put his name on it, he'll probably pass it. I'm not above doing that. I don't care what it's called."

Following Trump's response earlier this week, he further said: "Let's get to work, then. Ready when you are."