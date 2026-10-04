'I backpacked across Afghanistan - This is what my experience was really like'
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'I backpacked across Afghanistan - This is what my experience was really like'

YouTuber Carrie Patsalis backpacked through Afghanistan on her own to get the real story about the country

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Supplied

Topics: News, World News, YouTube

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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