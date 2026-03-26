Josh Duhamel reflected on his marriage to Fergie in a candid conversation about their relationship.

Actor Josh Duhamel has spoken openly about how he had to adjust when he married to singer Fergie at the height of her fame.

Speaking on the March 25 episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, spoke positively about the star despite the pair being divorced.

Duhamel and Fergie were married between 2009 and 2019 and share one son named Axl Jack Duhamel.

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Reflecting on their relationship, Duhamel said: “It was a huge shift [in my life] because she was a massive star at the time and so it was a big adjustment for me, if I’m being honest.

“But, you know, Fergie is a very normal person, at the end of the day. A good mom. We have a great relationship. She and my wife [Audra Mari] actually get along great.”

Duhamel spoke about being with Fergie at the height of her fame(Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Trevor Project)

Host Kelly also quizzed Duhamel about whether who was the bigger star factored into tension in the relationship.

He admitted: “Yeah probably, It’s probably my own ego more than anything. I don’t think it bugged her as much as it probably did me. But she was a massive star at the time.”

He added that he felt like he was in his ex-wife's shadow ‘a lot of the time’.

Duhamel went on to reiterate that the pair have a good working relationship as they coparent Axl.









The actor continued: “We parent our son, Axl. She’s a great mom. I’m extremely happily married now to my wife, Audra. We have a beautiful son and a little girl on the way. [Audra and Fergie] have a great relationship, which is what I really care about.

“I want to make sure everybody is just copacetic. I just want peace and I don’t want any in-fighting between anybody. They’ve been very civil, thankfully, in the way they approach this thing. … It could be ugly but, thankfully, it’s not.”

While Duhamel has rarely spoken about their relationship, in the past he has also been complimentary of Fergie as a mother.

During a March appearance on The Skinny Confidential podcast, he said: “Fergie is also very wholesome, believe it or not. Especially since she sort of stepped away from it all.

“She’s a great mom. Very kind, very nonconfrontational, thank God. We have a good relationship. She and Audra have a great relationship.”

UNILAD has contacted Fergie for comment.