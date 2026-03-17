Bruno Mars has given a response after he appeared to like a post that was critical of Taylor Swift on X.

Mars, 40, took to social media on March 13 with an update after the surprising alleged incident on his account.

Account Pop Faction claimed that the star's profile appeared to have like a post on the social media platform which called Swift 'talentless'.

December 2024 saw the end of Swift's Eras Tour after 149 shows performed in 51 cities and five continents.

Advert

The tour would go on to become the highest-grossing musical tour of all time, making over $1 billion.

Swift followed up the tour with her twelfth studio album Secret Life of a Showgirl, which was released in 2025 after she finished the Eras Tour.

Mars allegedly liked the tweet about Swift (Aeon/GC Images)

The tweet in question featured a video of Swift performing in her Eras Tour.

It was accompanied by a caption which read: “Genuinely how did she get famous? White privilege is crazy because imagine if an Asian was as talentless as her.”

Mars allegedly went on to remove his like from the post, according to reporting from Pop Faction.

After the incident emerged, Mars responded on March 15 with a reply to a post about the incident.

Responding to the post, he wrote: “Taylor has always been supportive and kind to me. Only love over here."

In a follow up to this post, he then went on to add: "Spread Love on these apps!"

It's not clear precisely where the post itself originated from on social media before the alleged incident.Mars and fellow Silk Sonic band member Anderson Paak previously joked about Swift beating them to the top spot after they came second in the album charts in November 2021.

Mars is due to set off on his world tour (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Writing on X at the time, Paak, 40, said: "Looks like I linked up with the wrong pop star!"

He went on to jokingly address Swift, adding: "Hey @taylorswift13 is your number still the same!? Lmk if you need help with 1989, I'm available! #ShakeItOff."

Mars responded by quoting Paak's post and writing: "It's the betrayal for me."

He then included a picture of Paak photoshopped onto Swift's album 1989.

Mars last performed at the 2026 Grammys, and is now preparing to embark on a world tour to promote his fourth studio album The Romantic, which was released in February.

The tour will kick off at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 10 before setting off on dates in North America and Europe.

UNILAD has approached representatives of Bruno Mars for comment.