Truth behind 'green line theory' as it makes people question their relationships
Home>News>World News

Truth behind 'green line theory' as it makes people question their relationships

A body language expert has debunked the viral trend claiming to reveal relationship dynamics through photographs.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Photo

Topics: Sex and Relationships, Health, Science

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

You might also like

Choose your content: