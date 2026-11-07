Truth behind 'green line theory' as it makes people question their relationships

Social media users have been questioning their relationships after a bizarre dating theory known as the ‘Green Line Theory’ has gone viral.

The trend, which has been circulating across platforms including TikTok and Instagram, claims that the way couples stand in photographs can reveal who holds the power in their relationship.

The theory involves drawing imaginary green lines down each person's head and torso in a photograph, with the idea being that whoever stands more upright is supposedly more confident, dominant and in control.

Meanwhile, the partner leaning towards them is often labelled as submissive, insecure or emotionally dependent.

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Some interpretations of the trend even suggest that if a man leans towards his female partner, rather than standing completely upright, it is a sign of weakness or an unhealthy relationship dynamic.

But according to body language expert Sean Johns, founder of BodyLytics, there is a fundamental problem with this theory: there is no scientific evidence to support it.

Speaking about the trend, Sean explained: "None, as a test. It started as one Twitter account's dating advice for men, and there is no study behind it.

"This seems to be based loosely on proxemics, the study of how humans use space with their environment and with others, but it's not interpreted or used properly."





And while body language can certainly offer clues about how people interact with one another, Sean says a single photograph is nowhere near enough to establish what is happening behind closed doors.

In fact, he believes one of the biggest mistakes people make when analysing couples is judging the pose rather than looking for a consistent pattern of behaviour.

"I never read anyone from a single frame; I want to know how they normally stand and then look for what changes," he explained.

Sean also pointed out that red-carpet photographs are particularly unreliable when it comes to analysing relationships.

After all, celebrities are often instructed where to stand, how to pose and where to look by photographers.

A taller partner might lean towards the shorter one simply to ensure both faces fit comfortably into the photograph.

Using footballer Harry Kane as an example, Sean explained that seeing him tilt towards his wife in a photograph tells us very little beyond the fact that he is the taller person.

It certainly doesn't reveal who is in control of their relationship or what their everyday dynamic looks like.

"They are both completely out of their normal day-to-day lives in a world where image and position are not natural and often dedicated to them," he added.

How can we study body language in photos?

However, that doesn't mean photographs are completely useless when it comes to understanding body language.

According to Sean, looking at a series of photographs rather than one isolated image can reveal some interesting patterns.

One thing to look for is how couples respond to each other's physical touch.

For example, if one partner places a hand on the other's back and receives a reciprocal touch on the arm, that can suggest a different interaction from one where the gesture receives no response.

The direction of someone's feet and hips can also offer clues, as people often orient themselves towards what interests them and turn away from what doesn't.

Facial expressions are another important factor.

Two people enjoying the same moment will often display similar expressions, whereas a mismatch between their faces might suggest they are experiencing the moment differently.

But even these observations need to be considered in context.

As Sean explained: "What no photo can tell you is who loves the other more or who's in charge. The couple know; the camera doesn't."





So why has the Green Line Theory attracted so much attention online?

Sean believes its simplicity is a major part of its appeal. "It's a five-second test anyone can run, and a green line looks like evidence," he said.

The trend effectively gives people a scorecard to judge other people's relationships, making it particularly appealing to social media users who enjoy analysing celebrity couples.

He also believes the theory plays into a particular narrative around masculinity and relationships, suggesting that men who physically lean towards their partners are somehow displaying weakness.

But Sean argues that this interpretation misses something rather obvious.

"Leaning towards someone you like is just what liking looks like," he explained.

Ultimately, the problem with the Green Line Theory is that it attempts to turn a complicated human relationship into a simple visual judgement.

While body language can provide useful insight into how people communicate and interact, it is the repeated patterns between two people, rather than the angle of their bodies in a single photograph, that matter.