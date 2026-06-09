Some people believe that those they love come back to communicate beyond the grave, and if you believe it too, you might want to read about the possible ways they attempt to speak to you.

Now, there are plenty of naysayers who don’t think it’s possible to reach out to those who have passed away, but according to researchers Bill and Judy Guggenheim, 'After-Death Communication' (ADC) has been well-documented in many Americans over the years.

After interviewing around 2,000 people in the 1980s and 1990s, they came to understand more about what it is that people commonly found to be loved ones making an attempt at having contact.

Of course, when we think about these things, it’s usually in the form of a Ouija board, ominous writing on the wall, or some sort of message on a steamy mirror...but that’s not realistic.

Advert

Instead, there are seven ways the interviewees revealed their loved ones tried to talk with them after death.

People have revealed how loved ones reached out to them after death (Getty Stock Images)

The researchers said: “It's estimated that 60-120 million Americans - 20-40 percent of the population of the US - have had one or more ADC experiences.”

This apparently happens when relatives are experiencing stress, in need of support, or on days of notability, like anniversaries.

As for the signs that were the most common, it was everyday things that had an eerie feeling.

Like:

A certain song randomly playing that had significance, a familiar smell, a flickering light bulb, vivid dreams involving the dead family member, electronics acting strangely, animals' behavior changing, and even feeling like you’re being touched.

Before Bill died in 2023, the researchers had explained the reason people get visited, and more about the ways it occurs.

Some revealed it came in the form of a smell (Getty Stock Images)

They said in a statement: “The purpose of these visits, contacts, and signs by those who have left their physical body is to offer comfort, reassurance, and hope to their parents, spouse, siblings, children, grandchildren, other family members, and friends.”

To be honest, that’s a nice thought.

They also explained that the messages typically have a few similar themes, like telling the loved one, ‘I’m okay,’ ‘Don’t worry about me’, 'I love you,' and a final 'Goodbye.'

But all-in-all, smelling a scent relating to the person came out on top as being the most common way a person has been contacted.

Then there’s seeing them in dreams, too.

“These are much more vivid, intense, colorful, and real than ordinary dreams. They are extremely common. These are also called ‘visitation dreams,'” the researchers shared.

If you think about it, it’s really comforting to know that they think about us too.