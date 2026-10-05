The US Air Force has removed all of its bombers from RAF Fairford, it has been revealed.

An statement from a Pentagon official said the US Air Force's bombers had been removed, which included B-1s, B-2s, and B-52s.

"US Air Force bombers routinely operate around the world to support global force readiness and operational requirements," the statement said.

"While operational security precluded us from confirming the movement of our assets and forces in real-time, we can acknowledge now that all US bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have redeployed to their home stations in the United States."

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The statement continued: "The Airmen that operate America's bomber force, including B-1s, B-2s, and B-52s, remain ready to deliver precision global strike capabilities - including through operations that launch and recover from the continental United States - anywhere, anytime."

Five men were arrested and later released on bail (Ben STANSALL / AFP via Getty Images)

It comes after five men were arrested near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on 27 September, after a resident reported spotting men 'acting suspiciously' around three white vans close to the base's perimeter.

They were later released on bail. They were arrested on suspicion of explosives offences and terrorism close to the site.

A UK-Iranian national was also released on bail.

The BBC reports that the decision was 'a military rather than a political decision, and communicated from the US military to its British counterparts.' The outlet also reported that B1 bombers were seen flying out of flying out of RAF Fairford on Sunday, via tracking websites.

After the men were arrested on 27 September, Trump spoke to reporters in Illinois, and praised the police response.

The US Air Force has removed all of its bombers from RAF Fairford (Photo by David Bown/Getty Images)

"It was fantastic. Working with Britain, it was an amazing job. They were looking to do big damage to our fort, and working with the British worked out great. We had them under view for a long time, and we got them," he said.

The president then spoke out after it was revealed the men had been bailed, saying he wouldn't have let them walk.

"I will tell you, I would have said, 'Don’t let them have bail,'" he said in the Oval Office.

"I’m surprised that they released them. I wouldn’t have done that," he added.

The farmer who made the 999 call also spoke out after the suspected incident.

“I just thought, what the hell are they doing… I saw a group of young guys running off through the trees. Some of them had masks or balaclavas on, and they all scattered ahead of us as we drove back past,” they told The Telegraph.

“Some of them ran into the fields, and some of them turned to run towards the air base. We realized this was something pretty serious. We knew the air base had a credible threat of a terrorist attack before last night. So as soon as I saw them, I was worried.”



