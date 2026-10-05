Trump administration issues statement after US pulls all bombers from UK airspace following suspected terror plot
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Trump administration issues statement after US pulls all bombers from UK airspace following suspected terror plot

B-1s, B-2s, and B-52s have been redeployed from RAF Fairford to the US

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, US News, UK News

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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