A college student shared a message for emergency services after remarkably surviving an eight-storey fall.

21-year-old Kristin Sargent, a student at the University of Georgia, had been drinking beer and dancing to The Climb by Miley Cyrus at a party when she fell backwards.

Sargent fell through the screen on the window at the The Rambler apartment complex on the eighth floor, before plummeting to the ground below.

The student somehow survived the terrifying ordeal back in September and lived to tell the tale.

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Police bodycam footage, which was obtained by Local 12, has since been released, which detailed the aftermath of the fall.

In the Athens-Clarke County Police footage, Sargent told EMTs treating her that she had not been pushed before the fall.

“No one did anything bad to me,” she told police.

One of the student’s friends could be heard speaking to the officers, stating they were surprised to see her alive when they rushed to the ground.

Bodycam footage has been released (Athens-Clarke County Police)

“I thought I was coming down here to see her dead,” the friend stated.

Another friend also spoke to the police in the aftermath of the incident, saying: “I would die if I fell from that. She’s just a beast.

“We were all like, if anyone’s gonna come back from this, it’s Kristin.”

It was one of Sargent’s roommates who explained to the police what occurred, stating the glass on the window had been opened but the screen was down.

“We were dancing and we were singing The Climb by Miley Cyrus,” the friend said in the bodycam footage.

“We had our glass up but the screen was down, and she was dancing and fell backward.”

Sargent landed on a metal couch with a cushion on the ground in the courtyard below.

The officer in the footage explained that the student sustained several serious injuries in the accident, including an open fracture on her femur, and a wound in her chest which was bleeding.

Security footage of the apartment complex (Local 12)

A hospital administrator described Sargent as being ‘drunk’ when she arrived in hospital, but in a bizarre twist, officials believe the alcohol she consumed prior to the fall may have played a key role in her ultimately surviving.

Because she was intoxicated, Sargent did not tense up and brace her body while she was falling as a sober person probably would.

As such, the impact the student suffered was reduced.

Sargent had gone to a bar with friends prior to returning to her apartment to continue the party.

The student’s family have said she is continuing her long road to recovery.