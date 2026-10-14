Pentagon's top UFO expert says he shared 'as much as he legally could' in new X-files style book
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Pentagon's top UFO expert says he shared 'as much as he legally could' in new X-files style book

Jay Stratton, former head of the Pentagon's UAP Task Force, claims military contractors hold a dozen crashed alien craft in secret sites

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Aliens, UFO, US News

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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