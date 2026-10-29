Hyrox champion who sparked poop scandal issues fresh apology ahead of competition comeback
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Hyrox champion who sparked poop scandal issues fresh apology ahead of competition comeback

The athlete explained that she was 'very, very sorry for it all'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Fred Lee/Getty Images

Topics: Fitness, News, Sport

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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