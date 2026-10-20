'Awkward' detail people are pointing out after spotting Melania and Trump kiss

Melania and Donald Trump's latest public appearance signing an executive order to improve women's healthcare has come under scrutiny.

On October 19, 2026, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania hosted a ceremony in the White House Rose Garden to announce a new women's health initiative.

The POTUS signed an executive order establishing the Women’s Health Division at the National Institutes of Health and a White House Women’s Health Task Force which aims to improve women's healthcare, both in research, diagnosis and treatment.

Melania spoke at the event, stating 'now is the time' to 'change the reality of women's health' and Trump praised her work on the order, calling it a 'historic action'.

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However, an awkward moment took place later on in the event which has led to some getting a bit distracted, in which Trump lent in to kiss his wife and she appeared to turn away.

Melania and Donald Trump signing an executive order for women's healthcare (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Melania Trump's reaction to Donald Trump's kiss

A video has circulated widely online showing the moment in question, Trump and Melania sitting at a table while everyone around them applauds.

Trump appears to reach for her hand, which she gives, before leaning in for a kiss.

Melania turns her head and Trump kisses the side of her head, or maybe hair, but definitely not her lips.

The pair then draw back from one another and Trump gives her a few pats on the hand.

One X user wrote: "Trump goes in for a kiss on the lips, but Melania TURNS HER HEAD, forcing him to kiss her cheek instead.:

"Not even a cheek. He kissed the air near her hair after shaking and patting her hand," another vocalised.

A third said: "There's not happy love there we can all clearly see it."

In more important news than the Trump's latest relationship status update, what is the new executive order actually about?

Trump's latest executive order about women's healthcare

The executive order is set to improve diagnostic tests within women's healthcare, alongside widening and strengthening treatment options.

Melania said: "Beginning today we will change the reality of women’s health. Previous generations fought for women’s rights.

"Our generation will fight to discover the cures that will ensure a woman can live her life in health and to the fullest."

The executive order is reported as being led by White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, who recently completed treatment for breast cancer, joined by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. who will head up the White House task force.

The panel is also expected to coordinate with various federal programs and agencies.